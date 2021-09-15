https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/shameful-dr-larry-nassar-victimized-70-little-girls-dirtbag-chris-wray-fbi-got-case/

FBI Director Chris Wray and DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz testified on Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the FBI’s handling of the Larry Nassar investigation.

Larry Nassar was the team doctor for the US women’s gymnastics team and was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison on child pornography charges in 2016.

During the testimony on Wednesday IG Horowitz confirmed to the US Senate Committee that FBI officials deliberately misled the facts during the investigation. The lead FBI investigator misrepresented the actions he took when the allegations came in and his job-seeking efforts with the US Olympic Committee. Horowitz said the allegations were handed over to prosecutors in the Justice Department. The DOJ later refused to press charges against the dirty FBI official.

The Inspector General confirmed during testimony that 70 little girls were victimized AFTER the FBI got the case.

The FBI is a criminal outfit.

TRENDING: HUGE: Uttar Pradesh, India Announces State Is COVID-19 Free Proving the Effectiveness of “Deworming Drug” IVERMECTIN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

