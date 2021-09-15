https://www.oann.com/soccer-messi-handed-first-psg-start-with-mbappe-and-neymar/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=soccer-messi-handed-first-psg-start-with-mbappe-and-neymar



FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football – Champions League – Paris St Germain Training – Jan Breydel Stadium, Bruges, Belgium – September 14, 2021 Paris St Germain’s Lionel Messi and Neymar during training REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football – Champions League – Paris St Germain Training – Jan Breydel Stadium, Bruges, Belgium – September 14, 2021 Paris St Germain’s Lionel Messi and Neymar during training REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

September 15, 2021

(Reuters) – Lionel Messi will start for Paris St Germain for the first time after being named in the starting line-up for the Ligue 1 side’s Champions League Group A opener at Club Brugge on Wednesday.

The Argentine forward, who joined on a two-year contract from Barcelona during the close season, has played only half an hour as a second-half substitute in a Ligue 1 game in Reims last month.

Messi’s inclusion also marked the first time he will play alongside both Brazil forward Neymar and France striker Kylian Mbappe.

In the absence of the injured Marco Verratti and the suspended Idrissa Gueye, Ander Herrera, Georginio Wijnaldum and Leandro Paredes will form the three-man midfield.

Keylor Navas will start as goalkeeper rather than new signing Gianluigi Donnarumma.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

