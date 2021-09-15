https://redstate.com/mike_miller/2021/09/15/soccer-star-slams-lebron-james-politics-divide-people-sports-unite-them-if-you-are-intelligent-you-understand-n443438
About The Author
Related Posts
Republicans Fully Embrace Being the Stupid Party and Prove Their Critics Right in the Process
July 29, 2021
Seattle Kraken Assemble a Respectable First Team
July 22, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy