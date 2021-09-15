https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/somali-refugee-charged-murder-fatal-shooting-young-mother-grand-forks-north-dakota/

A 26-year-old refugee from Somalia is facing murder charges after fatally shooting a young mother in Grand Forks, North Dakota over the weekend.

Ahmed Mohamed Abdullahi, a convicted felon, shot and killed 28-year-old Megan Lea Gustafson of Grand Forks at around 1:30 am Sunday at an apartment complex.

RIP Megan Gustafson. A young mother from North Dakota who was murdered by a Somali refugee. pic.twitter.com/isqpNtWCsF — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) September 15, 2021

Police believe the two knew each other, however details about their relationship is unclear.

“Growing up, Megan enjoyed spending time with her friends, time at the lake, driving the golf cart, listening to music and going for bike rides. Megan’s favorite moments were spent with her daughter, Olivia. Together, they enjoyed going to the park, playing games, reading, singing and dancing to music and even just cuddling while watching movies. Megan loved Olivia more than anything in the world! She always tried to make people feel better usually with her sense of humor and quick witted attitude. She was a kind and generous woman with a beautiful smile and infectious laugh she will be missed by so many who love her dearly.” – Megan Gustafson’s obituary read.

KFGO reported:

A Grand Forks man accused of shooting and killing a woman on Sunday morning now faces a murder charge. Twenty-six-year-old Ahmed Mohamed Abdullahi was originally arrested for manslaughter. Police have also identified the victim as 28-year-old Megan Lea Gustafson of Grand Forks. The shooting occurred after an apparent argument inside a residence on the 1300 block of 8th Ave. N. Officers were responding to a call of a suspicious person about 1:30 a.m. Sunday when they heard a gunshot inside the residence. Police say a woman came out of the residence and fell to the ground. They are investigating the relationship between Abdullahi and Gustafson. They believe the two knew each other.

Abdullahi has a criminal past and recently threatened to shoot up a sports bar.

Valley News Live reported on Abdullahi’s criminal past (the victim’s name has been released since this news segment):

