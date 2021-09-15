https://hannity.com/media-room/status-quo-california-rejects-the-recall-keeps-gavin-newsom-as-governor/
BIDEN in CALIFORNIA: ‘You Either Keep Gavin Newsom as Your Governor, or You’ll Get Donald Trump!’
posted by Hannity Staff – 22 hours ago
Embattled California Governor Gavin Newsom and his team “don’t see a scenario” where the Democrat loses Tuesday’s recall election, projecting confidence despite close poll numbers against his Republican challengers.
“I don’t see a scenario where we’re not talking about a victory for the governor and a complete rejection of this appalling partisan power grab,” said Newsom strategist Sean Clegg. “I think what we’re seeing in our projections in the early vote is we’re performing so well we might reach a point where there’s not enough Republican vote left on the table for them to overtake us. We’ll let you know when we reach that.”
President Biden campaigned with Newsom on the eve of the election, saying the “eyes of the nation” are on the Golden State.
BIDEN: “I’m gonna make this as simple as I can: You either keep Gavin Newsom as your governor or you’ll get Donald Trump. It’s not a joke.” pic.twitter.com/zLwK6FxRbB
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 14, 2021
“You either keep Gavin Newsom as your Governor, or you’ll get Donald Trump. It’s not a joke!” claimed the President.
“The eyes of the nation are on California because the decision you’re going to make isn’t just going to have a huge impact on California, it’s going to reverberate around the nation, and quite frankly — not a joke — around the world,” Biden said.
“All of you know that last year I got to run against the real Donald Trump,” Biden said. “Well, this year the leading Republican running for governor is a closest thing to a Trump clone that I’ve ever seen in your state.”
Joe Biden has been visiting California disaster areas—and will soon visit the site of the largest man made disaster in recent history—Gavin Newsom. Note the following words are NEVER uttered: “Gavin Newsom has done a good job for the people of California.”#RecallGavinNewsom
— Larry Elder (@larryelder) September 10, 2021
BOOKER GOES BERSERK: Cory Says He’d Like to Punch ‘Elderly’ Donald Trump, Blames ‘Testosterone’
posted by Hannity Staff – 7.23.19
Failing Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker took his attacks against the White House to new heights Monday night; saying he’d like to physically attack an “Elderly” Donald Trump due to “testosterone.”
“Donald Trump is a guy who you understand he hurts you, and my testosterone sometimes makes me want to feel like punching him, which would be bad for this elderly, out-of-shape man that he is if I did that,” Booker told comedian Seth Meyers. “This physically weak specimen.”
“You don’t beat a bully like him fighting him on his tactics, on his terms, using his turf,” Booker said. “He’s the body-shamer, he’s the guy that tries to drag people in the gutter.”
“We will not beat Donald Trump by trying to be more like him, but by showing that we are not like him,” he added. “We are not weak morally. We are not weak mentally. We are a strong nation.”
According to insiders, Booker’s campaign is rapidly running out of cash.
The packed Democratic presidential field will likely become less crowded in the coming weeks, with major campaigns of national candidates quickly running out of cash heading into the second televised debate.
“Among those with the highest burn rates, according to Federal Election Commission records, are New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard. Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney was also listed as having spent several million more than he raised, but the candidate has since said the numbers were misreported,” reports Fox News.
“It’s never a good sign,” Larry Sabato, director of University of Virginia’s Center for Politics, said. “I’m not going to write them all off, let’s see what happens in the second debate.”
“I would say that for O’Rourke, and several of the others really, a stellar debate performance is essential,” Sabato said. “No one could watch his campaign and say that Beto O’Rourke was doing really well. He’s not. They expected a lot more than this.”