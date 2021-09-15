https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/15/steve-schmidt-on-msnbc-still-calling-january-6-a-murderous-insurrection/

Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt stepped down from that organization this year — on Abe Lincoln’s birthday no less — so now he appears on MSNBC as a former Republican political strategist. Schmidt was on with Nicolle Wallace Wednesday and, as Grabien Media’s Tom Elliott relays, is still calling the storming of the Capitol on January 6 a “murderous insurrection.”

On MSNBC, @SteveSchmidtSES is still calling Jan. 6th “a murderous insurrection” even though the protesters didn’t murder anyone and the FBI says it wasn’t an insurrection. — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 15, 2021

Fact-check: True. The FBI reportedly said there was “scant evidence” that the Capitol riot was an organized plot to overturn the election result, and as far as we know, no one’s been charged with insurrection. And the medical examiner found that Officer Brian Sicknick died of natural causes and showed no sign of injuries. As recently as May, Sen. Chuck Schumer was claiming that Capitol Police officers (plural) were killed on January 6.

But Steve Schmidt gets a deposit every time he does a hit on MSNBC, so of course, he’s going to say what they want to hear.

Sounds like dangerous misinformation that might cause violence, surely some fact checker will highlight this. https://t.co/eHFGyQqCO3 — Equality 7-2521 (@KetoSpeculator) September 15, 2021

If you say it enough people will start to believe it. — Kevin Witte (@KevinWitte_10) September 15, 2021

Gotta beat the narrative drum regardless of facts. — Just One More Thing (@dww13495527) September 15, 2021

They can’t back away from that story just because it’s not true. — Susan (@SusanChippi) September 15, 2021

That’s all they have. — Dauntless KAG (@Jlk4USA) September 15, 2021

Our mainstream media are garbage. — Ww (@WWHL11) September 15, 2021

Such a tool — Hockey Mom 3 (@JEC87158124) September 15, 2021

Well, in fairness, he’s a coward and a liar. That’s it. That’s the tweet. — Unvaxxedistan (@unvaxxedistan) September 15, 2021

Schmidt is a stupid clown — “DOCTOR” Anna (@AnnaStr76) September 15, 2021

Ever notice how they bring up that word “insurrection” whenever they sense trouble on their end. It’s a magical word to summon their base to attention. — ENOUGH, already🇺🇸📣💄💍👜 (@Sherry7202) September 15, 2021

They were really counting on that death, too.

.@SteveSchmidtSES calls conservative voters “extremists” and likens the GOP to the royal family in Saudi Arabia, “where the princes compete to see who will be the crown prince and named successor, the heir to the MAGA empire.” pic.twitter.com/5SrERCKP4x — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 15, 2021

Related:

Officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt tells Lester Holt he ‘saved countless lives’ https://t.co/eAG3ZKjpG3 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 27, 2021

