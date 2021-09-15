https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/15/steve-schmidt-on-msnbc-still-calling-january-6-a-murderous-insurrection/

Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt stepped down from that organization this year — on Abe Lincoln’s birthday no less — so now he appears on MSNBC as a former Republican political strategist. Schmidt was on with Nicolle Wallace Wednesday and, as Grabien Media’s Tom Elliott relays, is still calling the storming of the Capitol on January 6 a “murderous insurrection.”

Fact-check: True. The FBI reportedly said there was “scant evidence” that the Capitol riot was an organized plot to overturn the election result, and as far as we know, no one’s been charged with insurrection. And the medical examiner found that Officer Brian Sicknick died of natural causes and showed no sign of injuries. As recently as May, Sen. Chuck Schumer was claiming that Capitol Police officers (plural) were killed on January 6.

But Steve Schmidt gets a deposit every time he does a hit on MSNBC, so of course, he’s going to say what they want to hear.

They were really counting on that death, too.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...