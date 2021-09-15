https://www.stevegruber.com/2021/09/supercut-biden-regime-lied-about-vaccine-mandates-for-nearly-a-year-video/

In general, Joe Biden, his regime, and the Left have built up quite the reputation of lying about almost everything.

This time we’re just going to focus on the ones surrounding COVID Vaccine mandates.

TIRED OF THE ADS? BECOME A PREMIUM USER TODAY!!

More from Steve Gruber

This is what they said over the past year or so in their own words…

>>>FOLLOW US ON GAB<<<

“I’d be pretty surprised if you mandated it for any element of the general public.’ – Tony Fauci, NIAID Director

“No, I don’t think it should be mandatory, I wouldn’t demand to be mandatory” – Joe Biden

“And no federal mandate requiring everyone to obtain a single vaccination credential.” – Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary

“We’re not counting on vaccine mandates at all.” – Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director

“Those are decisions the federal government is not going to make.” – Vivek Murthy, U.S. Surgeon General

“You’re not going to see a central mandate coming from the federal government.” – Tony Fauci, NIAID Director

“That’s not the role of the federal government.” – Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary

“You know, at the federal level, I don’t have the authority to either mask mandate or vaccine mandate. That’s not what we do at the federal level.” – Miguel Cardona, Education Secretary

“Definitely not. You don’t want to mandate and try and force anyone to take a vaccine. We’ve never done that.” – Tony Fauci, NIAID Director

“There will be no federal mandate.” – Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director

***FOLLOW US ON TELEGRAM***

“This is a decision that historically has not come from the federal government around vaccine mandates.” – Vivek Murthy, U.S. Surgeon General

“That has not happened ever, to my knowledge, at a national level.” – Tony Fauci, NIAID Director

To no federal mandate requiring everyone to obtain a single vaccination credential.” – Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary

“No federal mandate requiring everyone to obtain a single vaccination credential.” – Jeff Zients, White House COVID Coordinator

“I don’t see it on a national level, merely because of all the situations you have, upon encroaching upon the person’s freedom to make their own choice.” – Tony Fauci, NIAID Director

“Local businesses, local jurisdictions will work towards vaccine mandates. That is going to be locally driven and not federally driven.” – Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director

“Can we mandate vaccines across the country? No, that’s not a role that the federal government I think even has the power to make.” – Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary

“There’s no secret that I feel that we should not have central mandates from the federal government.” – Tony Fauci, NIAID Director

“But I think you won’t see is a requirement from the federal government to have people get vaccinated.” – Vivek Murthy, U.S. Surgeon General

“I wouldn’t anticipate that we would be putting requirements on private sector companies.” – Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary

“I don’t think you’ll ever see a mandating of vaccine particularly for the general public.” – Tony Fauci, NIAID Director

“There will be no nationwide mandate.” – Rochelle Walensky, CDC Directo

“Our interest is very simple from the federal government, which is Americans privacy and rights should be protected.” – Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary

“But we don’t want to be mandating from the federal government to the general population. It would be unenforceable and not appropriate.” – Tony Fauci, NIAID Director

[[[GET ON GETTR]]]

Why anyone ever believes these people is beyond me.

At least I’m not alone in my disbelief.

Here’s what some people are saying in the comments around the internet…

“No conservative with a spine should obey a word this scumbag says. I know that puts 98% of you out but try to grow a spine before we all end up in a [email protected]”

“Nothing different this Administration is fraud & lies incessantly.”

“Remember when Bush Senior said “no new taxes ” and then changed his mind? That’s when he lost his second term to Bill Clinton. the Dems are taking a nosedive…yay.”

“Go to hell, Biden. The good news will be if you get IMPEACHED!”

“Biden licks CCP’s nut sack…. no vax, no jab.”

“He’s an old mentally challenged fool who is also a bully. He’s the principal behind the Afghan debacle, and he’s trying to look strong now. He’s too late!”

Cut Out Big Tech And Advertise With Red Voice Media Directly

This piece was written by Zach Heilman on September 15, 2021. It originally appeared in RedVoiceMedia.com and is used by permission.

Read more at RedVoiceMedia.com:

Biden Told OSHA to Hide Info on Vaccine Side Effects – Lara Logan [VIDEO]

Pandemic of the Unvaccinated Narrative Pushed In News Outlet’s FB Post Doesn’t Go As Planned [VIDEO]

Biden In Hot Water As It’s Revealed His Ancestors Owned Slaves

The opinions expressed by contributors and/or content partners are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Steve Gruber.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

