Rep. Alexandria-Cortez may have worn a dress emblazoned “Tax the Rich” to Monday’s Met Gala, but she was also wearing earrings reputedly valued at $450 and shoes reportedly valued at roughly $614.

The “Tax the Rich” dress designed by Aurora James was worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, The Daily Mail noted, adding that the 14-karat designer Mejuri jewelry gold hoop earrings were listed as worth $450 and the open-toed red shoes from James’ Brother Vellies fashion line were valued at roughly $614. Ocasio-Cortez also carried a James purse that also featured the “Tax the Rich” mantra.

“We can never get too comfortable in our seats at the table once they’ve been given,” James stated, according to Vogue. “We must always continue to push ourselves, push our colleagues, push the culture, and push the country forward. Fashion is changing; America is changing. And as far as this theme goes, I think Alexandria and I are a great embodiment of the language fashion needs to consider adding to the general lexicon as we work towards a more sustainable, inclusive, and empowered future.”

Ocasio-Cortez stated in a press release, “Despite being held in New York City, the culture of the Met Gala is everything but. NYC is often synonymous with inclusivity, inviting millions of people from different walks of life to call this city home. The Met Gala, on the other hand, is seen as elite and inaccessible. I’m attending today because I want to change just that and spotlight women of color who are often not included during events like these.”

Ocasio-Cortez complained on Instagram that she was criticized more harshly because she’s a woman, writing, “I am so used to doing the same exact thing that men do — including popular male progressive elected officials — and getting a completely different response.”

“Ocasio-Cortez took to her Instagram story to show off the spike in the ‘Tax the Rich’ term on Google. ‘Surge in people looking up and discussing our f—ed up tax code is [and] how we fix it so we can fund childcare, healthcare, climate action and student loan forgiveness for all? [Aurora James] understood the assignment,’ she wrote,” QNS noted.

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted in May 2019, “When we say ‘tax the rich,’ we mean nesting-doll yacht rich. For-profit prison rich. Betsy DeVos, student-loan-shark rich. Trick-the-country-into-war rich. Subsidizing-workforce-w-food-stamps rich. Because THAT kind of rich is simply not good for society, & it’s like 10 people.”

The legendary writer Tom Wolfe wrote in his iconic essay “Radical Chic,” which mocked the liberal elites of New York City:

From the beginning it was pointless to argue about the sincerity of Radical Chic. Unquestionably the basic impulse, “red diaper” or otherwise, was sincere. But, as in most human endeavors focused upon an ideal, there seemed to be some double-track thinking going on. On the first track—well, one does have a sincere concern for the poor and the underprivileged and an honest outrage against discrimination. … On the other hand—on the second track in one’s mind, that is—one also has a sincere concern for maintaining a proper East Side lifestyle in New York Society. And this concern is just as sincere as the first, and just as deep. It really is. It really does become part of one’s psyche. For example, one must have a weekend place, in the country or by the shore, all year round preferably, but certainly from the middle of May to the middle of September. It is hard to get across to outsiders an understanding of how absolute such apparently trivial needs are. One feels them in his solar plexus.

