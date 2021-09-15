https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/15/tax-the-rich-democrats-look-to-cigarettes-and-vaping-to-help-fund-that-3-5-trillion-spending-bill/

Democrats need to make up their minds. A couple of months ago, Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser outlawed menthol cigarettes as part of an effort to “attack disparities in health outcomes,” seeing as the city’s black residents “are disproportionately affected by tobacco use.” However, the Washington Post is reporting that Democrats are also looking to cigarettes, cigars, and vaping to help pay for that $3.5 trillion economic package they’re trying to push through.

Democrats target cigarettes and vaping as potential sources to pay for $3.5 trillion economic package https://t.co/EKDVZWngyf — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 15, 2021

Americans are already feeling “taxed” by higher gas and grocery prices. Now Democrats are looking at raising existing federal taxes on cigarettes. Is this what Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez meant by taxing the rich? You know, those making hundreds of millions of dollars, or even billions?

They could raise the cigarette tax to a million dollars a carton and not make a dent in a $3.5 trillion spending bill.

But there’s an exemption to this tax for people making less than $400k, right? — JackalWorshipper80 (@JWorshipper80) September 15, 2021

That’s right; families making less than $400,000 a year won’t see their taxes go up a penny. They’re only going to tax Jeff Bezos’ cigars.

I’m sure this won’t target a specific demographic or anything — BWC617 (@bwc617) September 15, 2021

“TAx tHe riCh” — Bob Loblaw Law Blog (@rob_loblaw_blog) September 15, 2021

We only raise taxes on the rich though — Fake Dick Durbin (@FakeDickDurbin) September 15, 2021

Lmao. This is the rich paying their fair share. Policies that inadvertently harm the working class. — Average Science™ Enjoyer (@ketchuppizza1) September 15, 2021

Which in essence the poor will pay — Themanfromdownunder (@Themanfromdown) September 15, 2021

Highly regressive tax plan from the people screaming #TaxTheRich *surprised face* — Tim Troy (@Troy_Tim) September 15, 2021

Ah yes, the “tax the rich” party once again disproportionately going after the working class. — Ross (@RossWDoug) September 15, 2021

Cigarettes and vaping are, of course…coping mechanisms of the poor and lower middle class. This isn’t taxing the rich, this is pretty much the exact opposite. — Michael Van Zant (@michael_vanzant) September 15, 2021

Since the FDA is in the process of a back-door ban of all but plain tobacco vaping products, there won’t be much left to tax. Banning conventional cigarettes will certainly limit the take as well. — Bert Hyman (@berthyman) September 15, 2021

Whenever I decide to buy a Ferrari when I can only afford a VW, I always raid my 5 yr old’s penny jar and then head to a homeless shelter to “shake-down” the occupants for the remaining funds. I may never get that amount and they may never eat, but, hey… — kevin gaines (@surfnvb21) September 15, 2021

That’ll really redistribute the wealth and stick it to the rentier class — Password is Taco (@pw_is_taco1) September 15, 2021

Just raise the price of a single pack of cigs to $3.5 trillion dollars. BOOM medicare for all! — Weedrow Wilson (@Weedrow_Wilson) September 15, 2021

There is almost nothing that can be done to pay for a $3,500,000,000,000 spending package. Not to mention this is like the third one in the last couple years.

A trillion is 1000 billion. A billion is 1000 million. It really can’t be comprehended how much money that is. — NOLA Dude in PHX (@dhoytinaz) September 15, 2021

If there are probably about 50 million smokers and vapers in the U.S. you’d have to squeeze $70,000 out of every single one. — Look upon my works, ye mighty, and pay me. (@ThomasHoufek) September 15, 2021

Tax the socialists — Milton Keynes (@bluetroll21) September 15, 2021

So if they do this, everyone who makes under $400,000 a year will have to quit smoking or it’ll make Biden a liar.

