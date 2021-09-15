https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/15/tax-the-rich-democrats-look-to-cigarettes-and-vaping-to-help-fund-that-3-5-trillion-spending-bill/

Democrats need to make up their minds. A couple of months ago, Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser outlawed menthol cigarettes as part of an effort to “attack disparities in health outcomes,” seeing as the city’s black residents “are disproportionately affected by tobacco use.” However, the Washington Post is reporting that Democrats are also looking to cigarettes, cigars, and vaping to help pay for that $3.5 trillion economic package they’re trying to push through.

Americans are already feeling “taxed” by higher gas and grocery prices. Now Democrats are looking at raising existing federal taxes on cigarettes. Is this what Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez meant by taxing the rich? You know, those making hundreds of millions of dollars, or even billions?

They could raise the cigarette tax to a million dollars a carton and not make a dent in a $3.5 trillion spending bill.

That’s right; families making less than $400,000 a year won’t see their taxes go up a penny. They’re only going to tax Jeff Bezos’ cigars.

So if they do this, everyone who makes under $400,000 a year will have to quit smoking or it’ll make Biden a liar.

