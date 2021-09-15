https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/teacher-telling-kids-to-sit-still-is-white-supremacy/
Teacher claims that encouraging students to behave is white supremacy pic.twitter.com/DCBdcuMitg
— Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) September 13, 2021
This guy is freakish even by Lib standards.
Josh Thompson, an English teacher at Blacksburg High School in Virginia argues that expecting students to behave, follow directions and sit quietly is ‘the definition of white supremacy.’
Daily Mail has the full story…
High school english teacher at @BburgHSBruins
— Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) September 14, 2021
Homeschool pic.twitter.com/6E764Rgh38
— Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) September 14, 2021