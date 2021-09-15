https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/teacher-telling-kids-to-sit-still-is-white-supremacy/

This guy is freakish even by Lib standards.

Josh Thompson, an English teacher at Blacksburg High School in Virginia argues that expecting students to behave, follow directions and sit quietly is ‘the definition of white supremacy.’

Daily Mail has the full story…

