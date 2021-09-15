https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/15/the-leftist-persecution-campaign-begins-less-than-24-hours-after-gov-newsom-survived-recall-l-a-county-issues-new-health-orders/

Yesterday the majority of California voters chose not to kick Gov. Gavin Newsom out of office, and just coincidentally the very next day L.A. County issued some new health orders:

Well, there it is!

And L.A. County wasted no time making that abundantly clear.

Of course not!

And those who did will be proud of it.

