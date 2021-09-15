https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/15/there-it-is-joe-lockhart-finds-a-way-to-make-hearing-on-fbis-failed-nassar-investigation-about-brett-kavanaugh/

Just in time for the Senate Judiciary Committee meeting, the FBI finally fired an agent for improperly investigating Larry Nassar. Also during the hearing, Simone Biles and USA Gymnastics teammates blasted the FBI, DOJ and USOPC for enabling serial predator Larry Nassar.

But many Democrats will take a predictable approach in the name of “never let a crisis go to waste.” Former Bill Clinton spokesman and current CNN analyst Joe Lockhart shows his fellow Dems how it’s done:

You can make the exact same argument about why sexual assault allegations against Brett Kavanaugh were not investigated. The buck stops with the FBI. They need to answer why the go to great lengths to protect men at the expense of women. Chris Wray must be held accountable. https://t.co/xhOsWVhM40 — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) September 15, 2021

Shameless and ridiculous, which means that spin is not unexpected:

In the case of Kavanaugh, the FBI did investigate and found that every supposed “witness” said it did not happen or could not remember the events in question. https://t.co/tzVI0nbBxL — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) September 15, 2021

A horrible miscarriage of justice occurred and these maniacs want to use it to resurrect a political fight. — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) September 15, 2021

But they were investigated Joe. They were determined to be hogwash. https://t.co/7rhzQ8hCD2 — No one of consequence, PhD (@NobodyOfX) September 15, 2021

Remember that there’s as much evidence that Brett Kavanaugh committed sexual assault as there is that Joe Lockhart committed sexual assault. What is Joe Lockhart hiding? https://t.co/thZ1k8ZqEh — Max (@MaxNordau) September 15, 2021

Dems – you intentionally told lies about Kavanaugh. We all know you intentionally told lies about Kavanaugh. You know that we all know you intentionally told lies about Kavanaugh. For the love of God, drop the histrionics. https://t.co/pWHo6DqWV8 — Gregg Keller (@RGreggKeller) September 15, 2021

