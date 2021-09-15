https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/15/this-new-detail-on-aocs-tax-the-rich-dress-makes-it-even-more-absurd-than-you-could-ever-imagine/
Yesterday we told you how Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attempted to defend her “Ttax the Rich” dress by saying what she’s really talking about is “someone with hundreds of millions of dollars if not billions of dollars”:
.@AOC responds to criticism that “she’s rich.”
“They want you to think that when we talk about rich, we’re talking about doctor or a lawyer instead of someone with hundreds of millions of dollars if not billions of dollars.” pic.twitter.com/QvQA7TtJ6f
— John Gage (@johnrobertgage) September 15, 2021
Um, okay, BUT GET THIS. . .
The boyfriend of the woman who designed the dress is Benjamin Bronfman and he’s the HEIR TO THE SEAGRAM’S FORTUNE. From The Daily Mail:
AOC was spotted leaving with Aurora James, the designer behind her ‘tax the rich dress’ and her boyfriend, Benjamin Bronfman – the heir to the Seagram’s fortune.
In other words, “tax the guy I’m at this fancy party with” would be a better message for her dress:
To AOC’s right is her dress designer Aurora James. To Aurora James’ right is her bf Benjamin Bronfman, who is worth $100 million 😁 pic.twitter.com/itC58UHKRH
— Ramanan (@Ramanan_V) September 15, 2021
It gets better:
The designer of AOC’s “Tax the Rich” dress is dating a dude worth $100 million who’s a descendent of the Lehman Brothers 😅 They’re dabbing on us, y’all 🤡 pic.twitter.com/AUvPyyNYfG
— Rap Game Edward Bernays (@Edward__Bernays) September 14, 2021
AOC is also facing criticism of her comped ticket to the gala:
Vogue did NOT give AOC a free ticket to the Met Gala despite her claim she was ‘invited as an elected official’ https://t.co/MDfweOPKPE
— Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) September 15, 2021
According to the latest report, the “Metropolitan Museum of Art says that AOC and de Blasio attended Met Gala as guests of the museum”:
Met Museum comped AOC and de Blasio for Met Gala tickets https://t.co/SIbiJK7KsQ
— Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) September 15, 2021
And this has prompted an ethics complaint with AOC now accused of accepting “an impermissible gift”:
“In an ethics complaint, Thomas Jones, founder of the American Accountability Foundation, said he believes Ocasio-Cortez, who represents parts of the Bronx and Queens, broke House rules by accepting ‘an impermissible gift’ of free tickets to attend the annual gala.”
— Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) September 15, 2021
“While the individual’s invitations may bear the name of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Museum has ceded control over the invitations to a for-profit company, specifically Condé Nast, and to its Chief Content Officer, Anna Wintour,’ Jones wrote”
— Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) September 15, 2021
