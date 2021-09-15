https://noqreport.com/2021/09/15/top-secret-meeting-in-australia-ahead-of-major-international-development-out-of-united-states-on-thursday/

In Australia, the government is holding secretive talks about a massive event expected to come out of America in the imminent future.

“Several federal cabinet ministers were called to a top-secret meeting in Canberra on Wednesday ahead of a major international development expected out of the United States on Thursday morning,” the Australian-based publication The Age reported.

“Sources familiar with the development said some members of cabinet were granted border exemptions to urgently fly to Canberra for the hastily arranged meeting, which sources say will have international significance,” the report added.

“Several Coalition MPs told this masthead they had been ordered at short-notice to dial into a rare conference call for 9.30am on Thursday, but none were aware of the reason for the briefing,” the report continued.

“Australian and foreign diplomats will also be briefed on the development on Thursday,” it went on.

The announcement will be “significant to the United States and British governments,” the report indicates.The White House announced that President Joe Biden will soon deliver “brief remarks about a national security initiative.”It is unclear to foreign policy and international affairs experts about the nature of the announcement, but the speculation is flying about it. ***Lots*** of rumours in Canberra tonight about […]