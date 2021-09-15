https://www.theblaze.com/shows/louder-with-crowder/copy-edit-tribute-to-norm-macdonald-the-last-true-hero-in-the-war-on-comedy-free-speech

Today, Steven Crowder remembers Norm Macdonald, the last hero in the war on comedy and a guardian of free speech. Crowder reflects on Macdonald’s best SNL moments and jokes from over the years.







