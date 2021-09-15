https://www.oann.com/u-s-housing-regulator-proposes-tweaks-to-capital-rules-for-fannie-mae-and-freddie-mac/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=u-s-housing-regulator-proposes-tweaks-to-capital-rules-for-fannie-mae-and-freddie-mac



FILE PHOTO: View of the Fannie Mae Federal National Mortgage Association building in Washington, U.S., November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner FILE PHOTO: View of the Fannie Mae Federal National Mortgage Association building in Washington, U.S., November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

September 15, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The regulator overseeing housing giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac proposed on Wednesday changes to recently imposed capital and leverage requirements on the pair.

The proposed rule from the Federal Housing Finance Agency would encourage the pair to shift more risk from taxpayers to private investors, while allowing them to support the housing market, the agency said.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Chris Reese)

