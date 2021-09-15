https://www.oann.com/uk-lawmaker-simon-clarke-appointed-to-key-treasury-role/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=uk-lawmaker-simon-clarke-appointed-to-key-treasury-role
Britain’s Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, September 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
September 15, 2021
LONDON (Reuters) – British lawmaker Simon Clarke was appointed as Chief Secretary to the Treasury on Wednesday, taking on the department’s second most important job which includes management of public spending.
