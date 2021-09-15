https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/ultra-maga-conservative-sherrif-joe-arpaio-run-mayor-fountain-hills-az/

Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers has revealed that Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio may run for Mayor of Fountain Hills.

Joe Arpaio is a U.S. Army Veteran, and from 1992 to 2016, Arpaio served as the strong border, Law and Order Maricopa County Sheriff.

The former sheriff was pardoned by President Donald Trump in August 2017 after Obama committed the entire might of the US government to destroy him.

He was too strong on border security for the globalist regime.

Joe Arpaio has never backed down to the radical left and he’s not afraid to say that Barack Hussein is not a natural-born citizen of the United States.

We need integrous MAGA fighters with real American values in every office of government.

SCOOP: @RealSheriffJoemay run for Mayor of #FountainHills AZ where he’s lived for 21 years. He knows mayors have more impact now than ever. @SheriffJoeArpaio would UPHOLD THE LAW instead of disobeying the will of the people as too many rogue mayors do. @fhazgov

The Gateway Pundit reported that George Soros backed Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone with $2 Million to remove then-Sheriff Arpaio from office.

The globalist regime is afraid of Patriots like Sheriff Joe in power.

We must fill every seat.

