https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/61438620bbafd42ff58b6537
(CBS NEWS) – As a bus driver shortage sweeps across the nation, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker has deployed National Guard personnel to address the problem in his state. Beginning Tuesday, up to…
(STREAM) – Republican Missouri Senator Josh Hawley called on Google Wednesday to explain its recent censorship of pro-life ads. In a letter addressed to Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai, H…
(FAITHWIRE) – The mobile Bible platform “YouVersion” plans to make the entire Bible available in every language and to 95 percent of the world by 2033. YouVersion is teaming up with the Bible translat…
As legitimate terror threats fester overseas, hundreds of patriots who are deemed domestic terrorists and insurrectionists by the Biden administration and mainstream media. These Americans continue t…