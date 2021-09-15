https://thehill.com/homenews/news/572524-utah-police-called-on-gabby-petito-and-boyfriend-before-her-disappearance

Utah police responded to a call involving Gabby Petito and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, roughly two weeks before the young woman went missing, according to a police report obtained by Fox News.

Petito, a 22-year-old who was traveling cross-country with Laundrie, was last seen at the end of August and was reported missing on Sept. 11 after Laundrie returned home to Florida without her. On Wednesday, he was officially named a person of interest.

The document reportedly shows 911 was called on the couple around 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 12 after a witness saw the two engaged in an altercation.

“The driver of the van, a male, had some sort of argument with the female, Gabbie,” the report reads.

It continues, “The male tried to create distance by telling Gabbie to go take a walk to calm down, she didn’t want to be separated from the male, and began slapping him. He grabbed her face and pushed her back as she pressed upon him and the van, he tried to lock her out and succeeded except for his driver’s door, she opened that and forced her way over him and into the vehicle before it drove off.”

The officer who responded to the “possible domestic violence” wrote in the report that the incident could be “more accurately categorized as a mental/emotional health ‘break,'” noting that Petito was “crying uncontrollably,” according to Fox News.

Moab Police Chief Bret Edge confirmed the police’s involvement to The Deseret News, adding that “officers conducted an investigation and determined that insufficient evidence existed to justify criminal charges.”

Petito’s mother, Nicole Schmidt, on Wednesday chalked up the incident to stress from traveling together.

“Put yourself with another person in a van 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for months, and you might have an argument, right?” she told Fox News.

A search for Petito is now reportedly underway near Grand Teton National Park.

