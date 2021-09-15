https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/614323b0bbafd42ff58b61e2
About 3,000 French healthcare workers have been temporarily dismissed on grounds they had not received Covid vaccinations before the mid-September deadline which made inoculation mandatory, Health Min…
Crews searching for a missing man at Grand Canyon National Park made an unexpected discovery this summer. They found the remains of another person, believed to be Scott Walsh, who was last seen steppi…
There is no other building like it in Western New York. As Our Lady of Victory National Shrine & Basilica marks it’s 100th year, it’s more than “a building” that is being recognized….
Pence’s Trump enabling after the 2020 election was worse than we thought. Woodward and Costa’s book “Peril” proves it, and shows how Dan Quayle saved democracy….
Speaking via his lawyer, President Rodrigo Duterte rejected the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) probe into his war on drugs, claiming his country has “left the Rome statute” and the tribunal “no …