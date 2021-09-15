https://noqreport.com/2021/09/15/video-palestinian-terrorist-accidentally-ignites-himself-while-throwing-molotov-cocktail/
Here we go again. Another example of a Palestinian Work Accident .
Roy Sharon, Military correspondent for Israeli KANN News, tweets (via Google Translate): Tonight near Kibbutz Migdal Oz in Gush Etzion: throwing a Molotov cocktail, this time ending a little differently הערב ליד קיבוץ מגדל עוז בגוש עציון: זריקת בקבוק תבערה, הפעם נגמר קצת אחרת pic.twitter.com/4bTTOu4fyX — רועי שרון Roy Sharon (@roysharon11) September 14, 2021 (If video doesn’t load, click here ).
The incident took place outside Kibbutz Migdal Oz in the Gush Etzion area of Judea that was inhabited by Jews prior to their explusion by Jordan after Israel’s War of Independence, in an area that all “two state” proposals have shown remaining with Israel: Migdal Oz was established in 1977 on the site of Migdal Eder , a Jewish village destroyed 50 years previously early in the course of the 1948 Arab–Israeli War . The name is taken from a Biblical phrase describing God, written in Psalm 61:4 and Proverbs 18:10. Gush Etzion and Kibutz Migdal Oz have been the scene of many terror attacks, including a shooting in 2018 : Gunshots were fired from a car with Palestinian license plates near the West Bank settlement of Kibbutz […]
