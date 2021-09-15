https://www.oann.com/vietnam-minister-sees-2021-gdp-growth-at-3-5-4-0-media/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=vietnam-minister-sees-2021-gdp-growth-at-3-5-4-0-media



FILE PHOTO: Labourers work at Hung Viet garment export factory in Hung Yen province, Vietnam December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Kham/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Labourers work at Hung Viet garment export factory in Hung Yen province, Vietnam December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Kham/File Photo

September 15, 2021

HANOI (Reuters) – Vietnam’s gross domestic product could grow between 3.5%-4.0% this year, well below the government’s earlier target of 6.5%, the country’s Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung was cited by state media as saying.

Dung said strict coronavirus restrictions had caused significant disruption to production and business activities, the official Vietnam News Agency reported on Wednesday.

