Here we go…
Last night on CNN 351,000 “Yes” votes disappeared in an instant during live coverage of the Newsom Recall Election in California.
This happened live on CNN last night.
This happened during the 2020 presidential election too.
Notice, it ALWAYS only affects Trump supporters and Republicans.
Must be a coincidence, right?
