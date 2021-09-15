https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-rubin-report/dave-rubin-california-recall

On “The Rubin Report” Wednesday, Dave Rubin reacts to the results of California’s gubernatorial recall election.

The effort to recall Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has tragically failed and Larry Elder will not be the next governor of California. The California exodus will continue, high crime rates and homelessness will also continue to increase. The business exodus will continue. When will voter’s make the connection between bad outcomes and bad policies?

Watch the video clip below to hear Dave’s thoughts on this “absolute nightmare” and where the Golden State will go from here:







Want more from Dave Rubin?

To enjoy more honest conversations, free speech, and big ideas with Dave Rubin, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

