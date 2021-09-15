http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/qmLU4-7tGpA/

After various networks and news outlets called the California recall election in favor of Gavin Newsom, the Democrat governor delivered a victory speech in which he praised the state for saying “Yes” to science, vaccines, and a number of progressive causes near and dear to his heart.

“We said yes to science. We said yes to vaccines. We said yes to ending this pandemic. We said yes to people’s right to vote without fear of fake fraud or voter suppression,” Newsom began.

Moving on from the pandemic, Newsom touted abortion rights and diversity, even though his victory stopped California from potentially electing its first black governor.

“We said yes to women’s fundamental constitutional right to decide for herself what she does with her body, her fate, and her future,” Newsom said. “We said yes to diversity. We said yes to inclusion. We said yes to pluralism. We said yes to all those things that we hold dear as Californians, and I would argue, as Americans.”

“Economic justice, social justice, racial justice, environmental justice are values where California has made so much progress. All of those things were on the ballot this evening,” he added.

Newsom went on to thank the voters for rejecting cynicism, negativity, and divisive politics. At one point, the governor nearly teared up as he recalled his 12-year-old son and the other children his age who are witnessing an America so divided.

“I think we owe our kids a deeper sense of respect,” he said.

The speech concluded with Newsom saying he felt “humbled, grateful, but resolved in the spirit of my political hero, Robert Kennedy, to make more gentle the life of this world.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

