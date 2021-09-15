https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/15/we-suffered-and-continue-to-suffer-simone-biles-and-usa-gymnastics-teammates-blast-usopc-doj-fbi-for-enabling-serial-sexual-predator-larry-nassar-videos/

U.S. gymnasts are testifying today before the Senate on the FBI’s handling of the Larry Nassar sex abuse case.

As we told you earlier, the FBI has fired Agent Michael Langeman, who was in charge of the investigation into sexual abuse allegations against Nassar.

And that’s a step, we suppose. But based on testimonies from gymnasts like Simone Biles and McKayla Maroney, it’s not nearly enough to atone for the damage.

Watch:

It’s heartbreaking. It’s infuriating. The fact that these young women were ignored and abandoned by those ostensibly charged with seeking justice is an indelible stain on the FBI and U.S. Justice Department.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...