https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/15/what-the-hell-is-wrong-with-him-as-us-gymnasts-testified-about-sexual-abuse-by-larry-nassar-heres-what-dem-sen-sheldon-whitehouse-was-up-to/

As Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Maggie Nichols, and Aly Raisman delivered heartbreaking testimonies before senators about their abuse at the hands of sexual predator Larry Nassar and their effective abandonment by those charged with protecting them, Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse was focused on the important things that really matter right now:

Sheldon Whitehouse spent his time during the Senate hearing on the FBI’s botching (and lying about) the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal to question FBI Director Chris Wray about the bureau’s handling of allegations that Christine Blasey Ford made about now-Justice Kavanaugh. — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) September 15, 2021

The DOJ has more evidence than they know what to do with that Larry Nassar sexually abused those girls and countless others. Nassar’s victims are scarred for life. And Sheldon Effing Whitehouse is asking Christopher Wray about Brett Kavanaugh.

Where’s he getting this stuff? From these boneheads?

You can make the exact same argument about why sexual assault allegations against Brett Kavanaugh were not investigated. The buck stops with the FBI. They need to answer why the go to great lengths to protect men at the expense of women. Chris Wray must be held accountable. https://t.co/xhOsWVhM40 — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) September 15, 2021

“US gymnasts are testifying before the US Senate and detailing, how just like in the Brett Kavanaugh case, the FBI lied to cover up sexual abuse by Larry Nassar.”https://t.co/Jlzk4HhztN via @politicususa — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 15, 2021

If you can’t see the difference between 30 year old allegations against a teenager at a party & the *ongoing abuse* of women and girls – as detailed by those women – by a powerful man protected by a major university & the US Olympic Committee then politics has broken your brain. https://t.co/U5HXDDqpDk — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 15, 2021

Consider Sheldon Whitehouse’s brain broken, then. Beyond repair, by the looks of it.

What the hell is wrong with him? https://t.co/uZDFqWP8rK — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) September 15, 2021

It’d be far easier to come up with a list of things that aren’t wrong with him.

So @SenWhitehouse thinks victims of molestation aren’t important enough to discuss in a hearing that’s pretty much ALL ABOUT VICTIMS OF MOLESTATION? — ⚡️Erick Brockway⚡️ (@erickbrockway) September 15, 2021

Blood curdling -> blood boiling https://t.co/hp0nkPoKVo — Amy Miller (@ThatAmyMiller) September 15, 2021

What a horrible, horrible man. These young women had a right for their case to be heard… And @SenWhitehouse wanted to play politics instead. This was not the time nor place. Utterly shameful. https://t.co/C8JIr2kQKf — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 15, 2021

Absolutely shameful and completely disrespectful to the brave young women who testified before this hearing, — Deb Ramey (@ramey_deb) September 15, 2021

What a revolting man https://t.co/OB3nKyzMaD — Joe Gierut (@Joe_Gierut) September 15, 2021

What an absolutely terrible person. https://t.co/upiJfq8ApA — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 15, 2021

Sheldon Whitehouse deserves to wallow in shame. Just an absolute garbage person.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

