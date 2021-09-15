https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/15/what-the-hell-is-wrong-with-him-as-us-gymnasts-testified-about-sexual-abuse-by-larry-nassar-heres-what-dem-sen-sheldon-whitehouse-was-up-to/

As Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Maggie Nichols, and Aly Raisman delivered heartbreaking testimonies before senators about their abuse at the hands of sexual predator Larry Nassar and their effective abandonment by those charged with protecting them, Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse was focused on the important things that really matter right now:

The DOJ has more evidence than they know what to do with that Larry Nassar sexually abused those girls and countless others. Nassar’s victims are scarred for life. And Sheldon Effing Whitehouse is asking Christopher Wray about Brett Kavanaugh.

Where’s he getting this stuff? From these boneheads?

Consider Sheldon Whitehouse’s brain broken, then. Beyond repair, by the looks of it.

It’d be far easier to come up with a list of things that aren’t wrong with him.

Sheldon Whitehouse deserves to wallow in shame. Just an absolute garbage person.

