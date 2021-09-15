https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/61426ce0bbafd42ff58b5ba6
CLERMONT, Fla. — A mother was reunited with her daughter who was abducted nearly 14 years ago from their home…
The buzziest drink of 2021 turns out to be a throwback, albeit a delicious one. Here’s how to make it at home….
Gen. Mark Milley has come clean and admitted to secretly calling the Chinese Communist military leader behind President Trump’s back….
Jerome Powell has presided over an unexpected sea change in monetary policy, geared toward promoting economic and racial justice. The left shouldn’t risk losing that….
Michelle Wu, whose parents immigrated to the U.S. from Taiwan, and Annissa Essaibi George who describes herself as Arab Polish-American are remaining candidates for mayor of Boston after voters whittl…