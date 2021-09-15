http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/cKao8Ypl2Mo/U-S-has-weighed-vaccine-rule-for-international-16459668.php
WASHINGTON – As White House officials rushed to shape last week’s sweeping new vaccine mandates, they debated the idea of requiring international air travelers to be vaccinated before boarding a plane, as part of a larger effort to persuade more Americans to get immunized, according to two people familiar with the plans.
Some aides argued that other countries already require vaccinations to fly and that the United States should join their ranks, according to an administration official. But others said mandates work best when they require people to prove they are immunized only once – like at work – rather than repeatedly, like every time they board a plane.