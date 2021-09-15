https://www.oann.com/white-house-says-ongoing-discussion-with-china-on-biden-xi-engagement/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=white-house-says-ongoing-discussion-with-china-on-biden-xi-engagement



FILE PHOTO: Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (L) inside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lintao Zhang FILE PHOTO: Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (L) inside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lintao Zhang

September 15, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House on Wednesday said there was an ongoing discussion with Chinese leaders about future engagement by President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Biden on Tuesday denied a media report https://www.reuters.com/world/biden-failed-secure-summit-with-chinas-xi-call-last-week-ft-2021-09-14 that his Chinese counterpart had turned down an offer from Biden for a face-to-face meeting during their phone call last week.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the two leaders had discussed how to continue their communications, but the initial report was not accurate. “What’s accurate is there is an ongoing discussion with the Chinese leaders about what the next step should be about engagement on a leader-to-leader level.”

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; writing by Andrea Shalal)

