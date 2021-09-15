https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/09/15/who-is-that-unmasked-man-hes-another-democrat-violating-amtraks-federal-mask-mandate-n1478995

Since he began running for governor of Virginia again — an office he held from 2014-18 — Democrat Terry McAuliffe has been a mask mandate champion, constantly tweeting and talking about masking up to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

There are no words that can convey the tragedy of losing 500,000 Americans to COVID-19. To anyone who is struggling right now – please know you are in my prayers. We can and will beat this virus. Wear a mask and stay safe. Keep the faith. — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) February 23, 2021

As with so many of our elites, it’s a matter of us doing what they say while they do whatever they want. A passenger spotted McAuliffe on an Amtrak train and walking in an Amtrak station maskless. This, despite federal rules that stipulate everyone should wear a mask when traveling.

Terry McAuliffe photographed in New York City breaking federal law… McAuliffe seen on Amtrak without mask, skirting federal mask mandates; passenger calls it a ‘double standard’ https://t.co/ukmOgDfuiu — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) September 14, 2021

Perhaps it wouldn’t be such an egregious transgression of public morality if McAuliffe hadn’t been so adamant about following the CDC guidelines.

Recommended: Judge Nixes Ballot Language for Referendum on Destroying Minneapolis Police Department

A passenger captured the maskless gubernatorial candidate while he was waiting to board a train.

“My brain didn’t really move right away, but all of a sudden, I thought, that guy looks familiar,” the passenger said, adding that they “took a picture of him there while we were in line.” The passenger said a staffer for McAuliffe was waiting in line to board the train for him, while he took a phone call in the distance. When it was time to board the train, the passenger said the McAuliffe staffer waved him over to the line. The passenger said McAuliffe was “not wearing a mask on the escalator down to the platform,” saying he continued his phone call. “We happened to be in the same train car, and I took the second photo. We took our seats, and I didn’t get up for the rest of the trip, so I can’t speak to what he did or did not do during the trip as far as wearing a mask.”

It’s a wonder any politician in the age of camera phones would consciously, stupidly not automatically assume every move they make outside the privacy of their own home isn’t caught on camera.

Living your life in a fishbowl has consequences.

The passenger went on to say that Americans “are tired of being told to do something by our leaders, and they don’t follow it themselves.” “Whether you agree with it or not, it is easy enough to throw a mask on for a little while,” the passenger said. “It seems to be a constant – whether you’re the governor of California or a member of Congress, or someone running for governor of Virginia.” The passenger was referring to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who was seen last year at a hair salon in San Francisco, without a mask, despite local ordinances keeping salons closed; and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who was seen dining indoors without a mask last year, despite local COVID-19 guidelines. Newsom is facing a recall election Tuesday, as Californians attempt to unseat him over his handling of the COVID pandemic.

In the old Soviet Union, the Communist elites used to justify these kinds of double standards by claiming that they carried so much more responsibility than ordinary people and thus, deserved the extras offered by the Soviet state; the dachas, the shopping at special stores full of goods not available to ordinary Russians, and the rest. Needless to say, that attitude eventually led to resentment and discontent, making the collapse of the system even more inevitable.

A society where the rules do not apply to all people will end up with rules applying to no one.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

