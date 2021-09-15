https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/kevindowneyjr/2021/09/15/woke-colleges-have-no-tolerance-for-freedom-or-white-people-n1478991

In the list of 45 communist goals, as read into the Congressional Record on January 10, 1963, you’ll find #17:

17) Get control of the schools. Use them as transmission belts for socialism and current communist propaganda. Soften the curriculum. Get control of teacher’s associations. Put the party line in textbooks.

How are they doing? If you’re a communist, you’d be breaking out the Stolichnaya.

FACT-O-RAMA! High school teacher and self-admitted communist/Antifa member, Gabriel Gipe, was recently fired after he was busted by Project Veritas for indoctrinating high school kids with commie nonsense. He claimed there are two more teachers like him at the same school.

The left is usually too clever to admit communism is their goal, so they use other words that appeal to the young, malleable minds, such as “woke,” “anti-white,” “anti-oppression,” you get the point.

As our own Stephen Green recently pointed out, a high school near Akron, Ohio, had students write a “sex scene you wouldn’t show your mom.” Was this the attempt of a pedophile teacher looking to get their ya-yas out, or is it Communist goal #26?

26) Present homosexuality, degeneracy and promiscuity as “normal, natural, healthy.”

The mayor of the town in question is calling for every teacher involved to be fired or arrested.

Sure, it’s great that these two teachers were discovered, but things are much worse in colleges and universities. Wokeness is everywhere and resisting is dangerous. One MUST be a racist to oppose a college course called “The Problem With Whiteness” right?

Below are five examples of wokeness in colleges and universities, schools that YOU pay mad stacks to indoctrinate your kids with liberal, commie wokeness.

1. A teacher apologized to minority students for being white, and invited her white students to join her.

Virginia Tech instructor Crystal Duncan Lane, a teacher of Human Development and Family Science, apologized for her skin color, in a fawning, self-centered piece of megalomania not seen since Mein Kampf.

“I am a Caucasian cisgender female and first-generation college student from Appalachia who is of Scottish, British, and Norwegian heritage. I am married to a cisgender male, and we are middle class. While I did not ‘ask’ for the many privileges in my life: I have benefitted from them and will continue to benefit from them whether I like it or not. “This is injustice. I am and will continue to work on a daily basis to be antiracist and confront the innate racism within myself that is the reality and history of white people,” Duncan Lane writes in the syllabus. “I want to be better: Every day. I will transform: Every day. This work terrifies me: Every day. I invite my white students to join me on this journey. And to my students of color: I apologize for the inexcusable horrors within our shared history.”

She uses the words, “I,” “my,” and “we” 12 times. She uses nine self-descriptors in her first sentence.

Yearly tuition for race-shaming and commie indoctrination by a narcissist: In-state: $24,051 Out-of-state: $43,733

2. Capital letters are oppressive

Mount Royal University teacher Linda Many Guns, the Associate Vice President of Indigenization and Decolonization, said her department would no longer be using any of those colonizing, patriarchal capital letters anymore.

““when we capitalize England, Canada, Provincial governments, those are the entities that have tried to erase us, this is colonial thinking and practice and we remove our recognition of their power through removal of capitalization, to a state of equality to bring awareness and recognition of the colonial force that has animated and shaped canadian societie’s minds,” Many Guns said.

No more caps. That’ll teach those conquering racists.

Yearly price to learn poor spelling and grammar skills: $36,450

3. Student pro-life group is “dangerous to the student body”

Case Western Reserve University

If your college kid dares not follow the woke teachings of their apparatchik komrades, they are deemed “dangerous.” Of course, they are.

Commies behind the Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) student newspaper (commie goal #18: control student newpapers) attacked the student government and school administration for their September decision to recognize a campus pro-life group, which the paper called “a danger to the student body.”

“CWRU does not care about its students. If they actually cared, they would have immediately considered concerns about the student body’s immediate safety and the broader school-community impacts, and they would have easily determined this organization to pose a danger,” The Observer editorial board wrote.

Total cost to attend this close-minded college, and be deemed “dangerous” for being a free thinker: In-state: $61,868 Out-of-state: $74,180

4. No freedom allowed

Michigan Technological University

Colleges used to embrace diversity of thought. Not anymore. A useful campus idiot, feigning interest in pro-freedom Turning Point USA (TPUSA), flipped their table at a college fair, screaming “Fascists are not welcome on this campus!”

He was removed from the fair. TPUSA chose not to press charges, though they did have something to say about the incident.

“This kid had no knowledge of us being potentially verbally aggressive or intolerant of other views. He simply saw the viewpoints on our materials and decided we were so heinous that our property rights should be violated, and our views should not be allowed to exist at Michigan Tech,” he said. “It takes some strong indoctrination to convince this kid and others that we are the fascists when they are trying to forcibly suppress viewpoints that don’t agree with theirs.”

The poor, excitable lamb sounds a lot like a fascist to me.

Yearly cost of attending a school with fascists: $42,990.

Bethany College and Catholic University of America have both banned TPUSA from their schools.

5. When you can’t find racism in college, fake it.

Albion College recently imploded when it seemed racist white supremacists were overrunning the campus. Racist graffiti was everywhere. Quick — head to the safe space!

The student body, more woke than a can of Red Bull, jumped into action. Protests against racism broke out and dutiful woke students hit the streets with their homemade BLM signs.

The police caught the seething racist responsible for the onslaught, a 21-year-old black dude.

“White lives matter. Let’s kill all n—gers on this campus” Shocking racist messages written on campus at @albioncollege in Michigan sparked days of protest. However, the graffiti has been revealed to be a hate crime hoax by a black student. #HateHoax https://t.co/mytqDc9RDE — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 8, 2021

Imagine going to school in a place so bigot-free you have to invent racism. Even worse, imagine going to a school that forgets to mention the whole thing was a hoax committed by a black student, then goes on to practically excuse the stupidity.

Earlier today, we identified the individual responsible for the racist and anti-Semitic graffiti in Mitchell Towers. The student, who was acting alone, acknowledged their responsibility for these incidents. (1/5) — Albion College (@albioncollege) April 7, 2021

Cost to attend a college that pretends to oppose racism but won’t call out a racist and his racist hoax: $65,470

Ok, so colleges clearly don’t like freedom OR white people. There is still a chance to turn things around, right? We can make this better. Freedom will prevail and anti-white bigotry will be destroyed,….right?

Sorry, but my Magic 8-ball says, “HAHAHAHAH! What have you been smoking?”

Why?

One reason is that most schools require campus groups to have a faculty member sponsor them, and most people aren’t willing to put their jobs, careers, and futures on the line to host a pro-freedom, anti white racism kind of group.

What Have We Learned

College freedoms are in jeopardy. The pinkos are going after the kids, just as they said they would in their 45 commie goals. Fighting back is hard because conservative groups can’t get a foothold. The supposedly anti-fascist left-wingers are acting like fascists. Trade schools are looking better all the time.

