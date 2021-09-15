https://thelibertyloft.com/2021/09/15/university-professor-literally-apologizes-to-students-for-being-white/

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Duncan Lane, a white professor at Virginia Tech, extensively apologized to her students for the “inexcusable horrors” committed by whites in the past, and pledged to make a daily effort to be “antiracist” and “confront [her] innate racism.”

Campus Reform reports:

Duncan Lane created a “Who I Am” section in her Human Development 1134 syllabus to speak on her experience with racism. She began with an extensive description of her demographics. It reads, “I am a Caucasian cisgender female and first-generation college student from Appalachia who is of Scottish, British, and Norwegian heritage. I am married to a cisgender male, and we are middle class. While I did not ‘ask’ for the many privileges in my life: I have benefited from them and will continue to benefit from them whether I like it or not.”

Of course, Lane need not specifically name the “many privileges” to which she is alluding. All she needs to do is understand the talking points that comprise the key pillars of wokeism, and parrot them back to those unfortunate enough to be roped into the insufferable web of modern academia.

The report continues:

“This is injustice. I am and will continue to work on a daily basis to be antiracist and confront the innate racism within myself that is the reality and history of white people,” Duncan Lane writes in the syllabus. “I want to be better: Every day. I will transform: Every day. This work terrifies me: Every day. I invite my white students to join me on this journey. And to my students of color: I apologize for the inexcusable horrors within our shared history,” the instructor continued.”

The idea that widespread atonement is the only viable solution to racial tension is ridiculous and accomplishes nothing, aside from kowtowing to the spineless institutions advancing this nonsense in the first place for no reason other than the fact that people like Ibram Kendi and Nikole Hannah-Jones think they should.

And that’s exactly what the game is for the woke — mainstream the talking points, then control the narrative.

