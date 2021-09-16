http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/NQgN8d59Muc/

“I couldn’t hold his hand, I couldn’t hug him, I couldn’t tell him, ‘Hey, I’m here.’ None of that,” she said. “When he passed away, he was without his family.”

Twenty acres around the Washington Monument are filled with flags representing people who have stories a lot like that one. More flags will be added during the memorial’s 17-day run as the death toll continues to rise, said artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg.

“We will keep adding flags every day,” Firstenberg said. “I just ordered another 20,000.”

An opening ceremony for the installation will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, and a remembrance event with members of Congress is set for Tuesday morning. The undertaking is the largest participatory art installation on the Mall since the AIDS Quilt, according to Firstenberg and her team.

The Maryland-based artist said she has been making art that addresses social issues for the past 11 years. In 2016, she took a year’s worth of pages from the Congressional Record, folded them into 10,752 paper airplanes, painted them and put them into two big tubs. She suspended a few planes between the two.

