http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/z1F6CKSS7Gs/

Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow said President Joe Biden announced his vaccine mandate in order to distract from his disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal, adding that U.S. leaders can “literally get away with murder at this point.”

“I think this is exactly why Biden unrolled the vaccine mandate, is specifically because he didn’t want to talk about Afghanistan. He didn’t even give a live address on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 — he’s hiding,” Marlow said in a recent episode of I’m Right with Jesse Kelly.

“The elected leaders can literally get away with murder at this point,” Marlow added of Biden’s drone strike that killed ten individuals from one family in Kabul late last month — for which it seems no one will be held accountable.

Watch Below:

“This whole culture in Washington is that we are now an oligarchy,” Marlow continued. “There are two sets of rules. There’s the set of rules for the people who are the super elite, and they get away with whatever they want.”

Marlow went on to mention Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, as an example, due to the recent reports that he plotted to undermine President Donald Trump and inform China of an impending attack after January 6.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby has so far refused to address the allegations.

“And what is [Milley] going to do? He’s just going to chow down on another buffet dinner, and he’s just going to continue to worry about his ‘white rage,’” Marlow said.

“This is why elections matter,” the editor-in-chief added. “You cannot give the establishment oligarchy — particularly the Democrats — more power, because this is the problem, it leads to even less accountability.”

Marlow pointed out that people like Gen. Milley and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken are unelected individuals.

“These are appointed career Washington people. And they’re the ones who are really the tip of the spear here. Not Joe Biden, who everyone thinks is basically propped up with a kickstand a couple times a week, and then he goes back to his Delaware basement to eat a soft swirl,” he said.

Marlow continued:

The thing that is striking to me is how there is still no one in Washington who is explaining how the United States government and our State Department was either unaware or failed so miserably when it became clear the Afghan government was going to collapse. They should’ve either known, or they did know and pulled out anyway the way they did.

“No one wanted to be in Afghanistan any longer. We were unified on that,” Marlow added, but he blasted the way in which the Biden administration pulled out — which got 13 American service members killed.

Marlow went on to say that Biden appears “frail and weak,” which he believes “is leading to bad policy.”

“And I do think this droning was probably overcompensating for some of his perceived weakness,” Marlow said of Biden’s disastrous drone strike.

“He’s a very compromised individual,” Marlow said of Biden, adding that the Democrat establishment “loves it,” because “they have their hand up his backside, and they’re moving his mouth like a puppet.”

“And so they’re very comfortable with this,” he added. “They hope this goes on for four years. And they really think that so long as they can just demonize Trump and Trump supporters, they’ll be okay politically.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

