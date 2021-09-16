https://noqreport.com/2021/09/16/american-airlines-claims-they-didnt-know-2-year-old-kicked-off-plane-had-asthma-attack-despite-mom-administering-inhaler/

In a second statement, American Airlines now claim that they didn’t realise that a two-year-old boy removed from a flight was having an asthma attack, despite his mother administering treatment on the plane.

As National File reported, Amanda Pendarvis, her two-year-old son Waylon, and her mother, were kicked off AA Flight 1284 on Monday, because Waylon, who has asthma, was having an attack and could not maintain the mask on his face properly as a result. Pendarvis described it on Instagram as the “most humiliating/traumatizing experience,” because of the actions of the flight attendant, who she named as Carl and described as “truly evil [and] power tripping.” In a Facebook post , Pendarvis described how after allowing her son to walk around the aisle before the airplane began taxiing as they were stuck on the tarmac for 40 minutes, “Carl” instructed her to keep Waylon in his seat, and then to enforce him wearing a mask, dsepite the fact he had never worn one before, with the end result being that the panic caused an asthma attack: He was tired and fidgety and I couldn’t get him to keep the mask on. It escalated to the point he was […]