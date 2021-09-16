https://noqreport.com/2021/09/16/americans-dont-have-a-right-to-travel-cnns-activist-doctor-leana-wen-exposed/

You’ve probably seen Dr. Leana Wen cited as an authoritative source on CNN. She usually shares such brain nuggets like this: Remaining unvaccinated & going out in public is equivalent to driving under the influence. You want to be intoxicated? That’s your choice, but if you want to drive a car, that endangers others. No one should have the “choice” to infect others with a potentially deadly disease. pic.twitter.com/a4itLS2upX

— Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) September 10, 2021 Remaining unvaccinated & going out in public is equivalent to driving under the influence. You want to be intoxicated? That’s your choice, but if you want to drive a car, that endangers others. No one should have the “choice” to infect others with a potentially deadly disease. Her new thing is claiming unvaccinated Americans don’t have the right to travel. CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen:

“There are privileges associated with being an American, that if you wish to have these privileges, you need to get vaccinated. Travel, and having the right to travel…it’s not a constitutional right as far as I know.” pic.twitter.com/as0CKilGPS

— T. Grant Benson |  (@GrantB911) September 10, 2021 Except, it is a right. It was established […]