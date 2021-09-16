https://thelibertyloft.com/2021/09/16/americans-if-we-dont-wake-up-right-now-we-are-going-to-get-burned-alive/

Reading Time: 6 minutes

Charlotte, N.C. — The weekend memorials for 9/11 offered a glimmer of hope for bipartisanship and patriotism- but the Amoral Political Leviathan has something very different in mind for the future.

Consider the following recent headlines:

-The federal government sues Texas over heartbeat law after law is upheld by the Supreme Court.

-The U.S. Education Department opens civil rights investigations against states over school mask mandates, despite state courts upholding bans.

-President Joe Biden announces two executive orders that would force two-thirds of all working Americans to get the COVID vaccine after promising no vaccine mandates.

-Sen. Elizabeth Warren threatens Amazon because anti-vax books are popular among their customers (more on this in a moment).

-Army vet dies after hospital refuses to provide Ivermectin treatment, even after ordered by the court.

And a personal favorite:

-Biden ignores the constitution and a Supreme Court ruling to continue the eviction ban.

In my opinion, the checks and balances have gone the way of the dodo, beaten into submission by a power-hungry bunch of tax-fattened hyenas.

For example: The Supreme Court decides a case.

Gum’Ment: We don’t like it, so we’re going to overrule you.

State legislatures, governors, and courts (that’s right, all three branches) seem to agree on this policy: “ … although health, information and books are a matter of personal choice for individuals, we don’t like that so we’re going to force you into submission.”

Last week, we commemorated the 20th anniversary of 9/11, paying tribute to the innocent victims and first responders who fought to save them. Our stories about being where we were when the towers fell were shared as we grieved and rebuilt as a nation.

But I don’t think that matters anymore-regardless of how resolved and cohesive we as a people might become, the federal government will make sure that if we don’t act, speak and think the proper way, they will shove it down our throats.

There were plenty of normal citizens in Germany in 1936 saying privately “the folks in power seem to be headed in a bad direction.” (Revise that to today: “SOME of the folks in power seem to be headed in a bad direction-but thankfully NOT our side…”)

But by the time they realized just how bad it was, they had no guns, no free press, no voice, no choice. They were just grateful that it was the “other” guys that had to wear a yellow star on their arm. But the pot had boiled, and then they were ALL cooked.

Here are the stories the media was not interested in sharing with you last week:

Larry Elder was attacked by a white woman wearing a gorilla mask. The mind reals to think of what would be happening if this had been a random white person trying this stunt on a random dark person.

Illegal immigrants bring a surge of COVID, among other infectious diseases, into the country unchecked-and our Gum’Ment says that they’re OK with that, as they pass laws that render the rest of us unemployable and restricted travel for the exact same reasons.

American allies are hunted down by the Taliban, who dictate terms to the former superpower. Of course, it certainly helped that we gave them a list of names, addresses and phone numbers (wink).

As part of Rep. Adam Schiff’s crusade against free choice and free speech, he and Rep. Warren have apparently been deeply offended by the fact that Americans have shown an interest in the other side of the COVID vaccine issue despite our avalanche of propaganda.

Warren and Schiff have sent a stern letter to Amazon demanding a report that explains “what the company is doing to stop its systems from recommending books and other products linked to falsehoods about the pandemic and vaccines.”

Falsehoods , in this case, is anything that challenges the official narrative.

Schiff and Warren are frustrated with the fact that these books keep coming up as most popular under Amazon’s search engine, because, in their minds, these books are critical of universal COVID injections. Books on Perpetual Motion Machines, Bigfoot, and Trickle-Down Economics are apparently still on the table, so to speak.

Schiff and Warren’s tirade would be comical, but the final line of their letter is chilling:

“Given the seriousness of this issue, I ask that you perform an immediate review of Amazon’s algorithms and, within 14 days, provide both a public report on the extent to which Amazon’s algorithms are directing consumers to books and other products containing COVID19 misinformation and a plan to modify these algorithms so that they no longer do so.”

“A plan to modify these algorithms so they no longer do so.”

Read that again: We don’t like the facts; change them.

We don’t like what people are choosing to read; bury those books so deep that no one will ever find them.

And guess what? Google has already started that-try searching for “legitimate” arguments to not take the vaccine. You’ll go 10 pages before you are likely to find on that isn’t either crowing about how anti0vaccors are just a bunch of Trump-luvin’ yokels that sleep with their cousins or bringing tears to your eyes for being a proud American for unquestioningly getting the jab for your fellow man.

Propaganda at its finest.

So, what should we do?

Write to NBC/CBS/ABC/CNN and any other three-lettered media outlet and tell them the national anthem is for everyone; we don’t need different ones for every skin color/sex/orientation/religion/pineapple-on-pizza lover.

Go to your local school board meeting and tell them the history of slavery and critical race theory are not the same things. That history is NOT supposed to be “in-offensive”-in fact, being “offensive: is the exact sort of nudge that encourages people to change.

While you’re at it, tell them you will sue them if they allow boys in the girls’ bathrooms. (I have no problem with Unisex bathrooms-seems to solve all the problems at once.)

Stop sending your kids to colleges that brainwash a generation into believing that Thomas Jefferson was a racist, that “white” needs to be eliminated, that socialism is the only true answer, that a Black man or woman can’t possibly ever make something of themselves without outside help, that WWII was because of racism and that our country was founded in 1619.

Buy a handgun and go to a gun club/range to learn how to use it safely.

Write to your members (multiple times) of Congress and urge them to vote against bills that gut our economy and embolden our enemies- or that you will begin moving to remove them from office. Threaten their money-don’t waste time trying to appeal to “their sense of duty/honor/honesty.” I made THAT mistake when I was 5 and asked my Cocker Spaniel to watch my meatball sub while I went to the bathroom.

Better yet, host an evening at your home and invite a bunch of friends to write those letters with you.

Do not let them ignore us.

Raise your voice now. Else, you better plan on raising an army in the very near future.

Support The Liberty Loft by donating via PayPal or donate with crypto. Your support helps us achieve our mission to deliver conservative news and opinion. You can find us on a wide variety of social media channels or subscribe to our notifications to receive all the latest information as it is released.

Share with others!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

