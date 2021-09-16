After months of work, the Arizona state Senate announced it will release the report for its long-awaited Maricopa County 2020 election review on Sept. 24.

A representative with the state Senate confirmed to the Washington Examiner that the comprehensive review of the 2020 election, which oversaw the recount of 2.1 million ballots cast in the county and a forensic inspection of voting machines used in the general election, would be released next week. Supporters described the audit, commissioned by Republican Senate President Karen Fann, as an extensive effort to restore confidence in elections, while critics rebuked it as a continuation of former President Donald Trump’s election fraud claims.

ARIZONA SENATE ASKS CYBER NINJAS TO MAKE 2020 ELECTION AUDIT RECORDS AVAILABLE

The announcement was first made during a Maricopa County Superior Court hearing when an attorney representing the state Senate told the judge that the legislating body plans to release the report before the end of the month.

The hearing was held over a public records lawsuit filed by American Oversight , which seeks records related to the audit examined by contractors, such as Cyber Ninjas , the Florida-based firm hired by Fann to lead the audit process. That lawsuit materialized in late April.

During today’s hearing before the Maricopa County Superior Court, in response to a question from the judge, the attorney representing the Arizona Senate disclosed the Senate plans to release its “audit” report next Friday. — American Oversight (@weareoversight) September 16, 2021

The Arizona Senate argued those documents were not public record, though multiple courts have ruled in favor of the plaintiffs.

President Joe Biden beat Trump in Arizona by more than 10,000 votes in 2020. Biden edged Trump by 45,000 votes in Maricopa County, where the former president and other Republicans in the state have alleged fraud despite denials from election officials.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The audit has been subject to intense criticism by county officials, including Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs , who called the audit a “political stunt ” meant to cast doubt on election integrity. Although Trump and his allies have championed the audit as a means to prove his allegations of widespread fraud, Fann insisted the audit is meant to “restore trust in the system and influence potential changes to the law.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.