https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/572648-arizona-senate-president-requests-cyber-ninjas-turn-over-election-audit-documents

Arizona Senate President Karen Fann (R) requested Cyber Ninjas “immediately” turn over documents related to the GOP-led audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa County.

Fann sent a letter Tuesday to Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan requesting the contractor make available “all records within your custody or control, or within the custody or control of your subcontractors or other agents, with a substantial nexus to the audit.”

The request pertains to all documents and communications “relating to the planning and performance or execution of the audit, all policies and procedures used in connection with the audit, all records concerning audit funding or staffing, and all records that are reasonably necessary or appropriate to maintain an accurate knowledge of activities concerning the 2020 Maricopa County election audit.”

The Hill has reached out to Cyber Ninjas for comment.

The letter was sent shortly after the Arizona Supreme Court upheld a ruling from a lower court Tuesday for the state Senate and Cyber Ninjas to make the documents available, ending a months-long legal battle over the records.

Arizona’s leading newspaper The Arizona Republic and left-leaning watchdog group American Oversight both filed lawsuits against the state Senate after unsuccessfully trying to obtain the audit-related documents through a public records request.

In the newspaper’s case, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge John Hannah in late August ordered Cyber Ninjas to preserve records so they could be publicly released.

The audit first came under scrutiny in March when the the Senate signed on Cyber Ninjas to conduct the audit amid dubious claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

President BidenJoe BidenOvernight Defense & National Security — Milley becomes lightning rod Democrats hope Biden can flip Manchin and Sinema On The Money — Presented by Wells Fargo — Democrats advance tax plan through hurdles MORE won the Grand Canyon State by just under 11,000 votes, making him the first Democrat to carry the state since former President Clinton in 1996.

