As many as 10,00 migrants are now encamped under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, waiting to be taken into U.S. custody, creating another border-immigration challenge for the Biden administration.

Customs and Border Protection is sending extra manpower to deal with the surge of migrants in the Del Rio Sector, the agency said in a statement to ABC News.

“The Border Patrol is increasing its manpower in the Del Rio Sector and coordinating efforts within [Department of Homeland Security] and other relevant federal, state and local partners to immediately address the current level of migrant encounters and to facilitate a safe, humane and orderly process,” the agency said in the statement.

“To prevent injuries from heat-related illness, the shaded area underneath Del Rio International Bridge is serving as a temporary staging site while migrants wait to be taken into USBP custody.”

The agency also said drinking water, towels and portable toilets have been delivered for migrants while they await to be transported to a facility.

The majority of those being held under the bridge are reportedly from Haiti, the island nation reeling from the recent assassination of its president, then an earthquake.

Del Rio has in recent months has had an increase in unauthorized border crossings.

Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano says the number of migrants is at least 8,200.

“President Biden, have you been briefed on the ongoing crisis yet,” Lozano tweeted Thursday.

Former Trump administration acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf tweeted, “Local officials pleading with the Administration for help along the border. This is absolutely insane.”

