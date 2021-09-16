https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/16/barstools-dave-portnoy-should-know-better-than-to-tweet-accurately-about-aoc-when-twitters-fact-checkers-are-standing-by-to-protect-her-screenshot/

Like many of us, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy had thoughts about AOC’s “TAX THE RICH” dress at the Met Gala. But apparently Twitter didn’t want us to see Portnoy’s thoughts:

“Missing context”? What context was missing from Portnoy’s tweet? It looks entirely accurate to us. And anyway, it’s his opinion. Is Twitter policing opinions for “missing context” now?

Independent Fact Checkers at Snope state that the party is “actually not the most extravagant over the top party of the year” per data compiled by party experts — litquidity (@litcapital) September 16, 2021

We actually looked for Portnoy’s original tweet about AOC and can’t find it.

They went one step further and removed it from search pic.twitter.com/2HSkZtw3P9 — CSP Trading (@CSP_Trading) September 16, 2021

Did Twitter take it upon themselves to bury it? Is that how they protect the public from “misinformation”?

It would be faster for Twitter just to write our tweets for us. — Terry Moran 🇺🇸 (@TerryMoran) September 16, 2021

No kidding. Maybe they will, one of these days.

Twitter’s “fact check” system working as intended. The echo chambers continue to fortify. https://t.co/1XbJntUCUp — Gogo (@GogoXBT) September 16, 2021

. @Twitter is a tool of the left. We see it. https://t.co/dlizlEtfly — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) September 16, 2021

