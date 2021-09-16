https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-admin-moves-to-shut-down-drones-on-southern-border-as-they-reveal-his-crisis-to-the-world

The Biden administration moved to shut down drones flying in an area along the U.S. southern border where the administration has thousands upon thousands of migrants being held under an overpass.

“We’ve learned that the FAA just implemented a two week TFR (Temporary Flight Restrictions) over the international bridge in Del Rio, TX, meaning we can no longer fly our FOX drone over it to show images of the thousands of migrants,” Fox News reporter Bill Melugin tweeted. “FAA says ‘special security reason.’”

“Fox News has been covering the border nonstop for almost 7 months now, we use the drone constantly, and it has never been an issue,” Melugin said, later adding that the FAA said in a statement: “The Border Patrol requested the temporary flight restriction due to drones interfering with law enforcement flights on the border. As with any temporary flight restriction, media is able to call the FAA to make requests to operate in the area.”

WATCH:

We won’t let the FAA control the news you get. Watch this video and see how @faanews tried to shut down our newsgathering on the southern border. That can’t happen. Our own @BillFOXLA will be back with us on @FoxNews tomorrow at 8pm ET. pic.twitter.com/4WIJCC0O4y — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) September 17, 2021

This is a breaking news story; refresh the page for updates.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.