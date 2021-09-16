‘GREAT CONFIDENCE’: President Joe Biden has no intention of firing Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley over published revelations that he sought to limit former President Donald Trump’s ability to launch a nuclear strike and told his Chinese counterpart he would warn him in advance of any U.S. military action aimed at China.

“I have great confidence in General Milley,” Biden told reporters at the White House, effectively signaling his job is secure for now. Milley, who serves at the pleasure of the president, would normally serve a four-year term, which would expire in September of 2023.

“The president knows General Milley. He has been chairman of the Joint Chiefs for almost eight months of his presidency,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki. “They’ve worked side-by-side through a range of international events, and the president has complete confidence in his leadership, his patriotism, and his fidelity to our Constitution.”

MILLEY HAS HISTORY OF STIRRING POLITICAL CONTROVERSY

‘REGULAR COMMUNICATION’: Milley’s office issued a statement describing his calls to Chinese Gen. Li Zuocheng in October and January as “in keeping with [his] duties and responsibilities conveying reassurance in order to maintain strategic stability.”

“The chairman of the Joint Chiefs regularly communicates with chiefs of defense across the world, including with China and Russia,” said Col. Dave Butler, a spokesman for the Joint Staff. “These conversations remain vital to improving mutual understanding of U.S. national security interests, reducing tensions, providing clarity, and avoiding unintended consequences or conflict.”

Butler said the calls were “staffed, coordinated and communicated with the Department of Defense and the interagency,” and he insisted Milley acted “within his authority in the lawful tradition of civilian control of the military and his oath to the Constitution.”

TRUMP ACTING DEFENSE SECRETARY SAYS HE ‘DID NOT’ AUTHORIZE MILLEY’S CALLS TO CHINA: REPORT

AVOIDING A KEY QUESTION: At yesterday’s Pentagon briefing, spokesman John Kirby described Milley’s calls with foreign counterparts as a “routine” part of his job, but he refused to address the allegation in the soon-to-be-published book, Peril, that Milley took the extraordinary step of promising to warn the Chinese of any pending attack.

“Would it also be routine in these counterpart conversations if the United States was planning to strike one of these locations for the chairman to inform the counterpart that the U.S. was about to strike,” one reporter asked.

“I’m not going to get into confirming or speaking to details in reporting,” Kirby replied, calling the question “hypothetical.”

JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF DEFEND MILLEY’S CALL TO CHINA PROMISING TO WARN OF POSSIBLE ATTACK

SHOWDOWN AHEAD: Republicans in Congress aren’t buying the explanation that Milley’s calls to the Chinese general were just “business as usual.”

In a Twitter video yesterday, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio said he believes the account in the book is true and that Milley himself was the source because “he wants to make himself look good.” In a letter to President Joe Biden Tuesday, Rubio said Milley “contemplated a treasonous leak of classified information to the Chinese Communist Party.”

Milley is scheduled to testify before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Sept. 28, and he will face a vigorous cross-examination from Republicans.

“I don’t want to try General Milley or anybody else in the media. Mike was a Green Beret. He was a warrior out there killing the bad guys,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham on Fox yesterday. “I spent 33 years as a Judge Advocate in the Air Force, as a military judge, defense counsel, and prosecutor. So, before we court-martial somebody, let’s get the evidence.”

“I want to see the transcript. And I want to hear from Milley,” said Graham. “And I will say this, having been a military lawyer for 33 years, if the book is accurate, and the conversation did occur, as described in the book, General Milley undercut civilian control.”

“We have to understand that in that transition period, in that election period, and then that transition, we are absolutely vulnerable to our adversaries,” said Florida Rep. Michael Waltz, a former Green Beret, at the same Fox appearance.

“If General Milley had such concerns about the commander in chief, did he share those with Secretary Pompeo, the national security adviser Robert O’Brien? Was this something the interagency was aware about? Had they seen this intelligence that cited that the Chinese were so concerned? They were perhaps considering a preemptive strike? So, there’s a lot more to learn here, and that’s why we have these hearings. And that’s what we’re looking forward to.”

HAPPENING TODAY: The State Department is hosting the 2021 Australia-U.S. Ministerial consultations beginning at 9 a.m. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will hold a news conference with their Australian counterparts, Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Defense Minister Peter Dutton, at 1:30 p.m., which will be livestreamed on both the Pentagon and State Department websites.

NEW ACRONYM, NEW SUBS FOR AUSTRALIA: The meeting follows last night’s announcement that the U.S. and the U.K. will be sharing highly sensitive nuclear submarine technology with Australia in order to provide the longtime ally with a fleet of eight nuclear-powered attack submarines.

President Joe Biden was joined virtually for the announcement by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as the three leaders christened a new three-way partnership to share technology, scientists, and industry,

“And so, friends, AUKUS is born — a new enhanced trilateral security partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States,” said Morrison, who said the first major initiative of AUKUS would be to deliver a nuclear-powered submarine fleet for Australia.

“But let me be clear: Australia is not seeking to acquire nuclear weapons or establish a civil nuclear capability,” Morrison said. “And we will continue to meet all our nuclear nonproliferation obligations.”

Biden also stressed that point while citing America’s long relationship with Australia. “We’re not talking about nuclear-armed submarines. These are conventionally armed submarines that are powered by nuclear reactors. This technology is proven. It’s safe. And the United States and the U.K. have been operating nuclear-powered submarines for decades.”

“AUKUS — it sounds strange with all these acronyms, but it’s a good one, AUKUS,” Biden said. “Our nations and our brave fighting forces have stood shoulder-to-shoulder for literally more than 100 years: through the trench fighting in World War I, the island hopping of World War II, during the frigid winters in Korea, and the scorching heat of the Persian Gulf. The United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom have long been faithful and capable partners, and we’re even closer today.”

‘THE WORLD IS A JUNGLE’: FRANCE FUMES AT US-AUSTRALIA NUCLEAR SUBMARINE DEAL

CHINA DENOUNCES NEW ALLIANCE: Though nobody mentioned China at yesterday’s White House event, the building up of Australia’s submarine force is clearly aimed at countering Beijing’s military expansion in the South China Sea.

“The pact, known as AUKUS, is a clear challenge to China in the Indo-Pacific and a deepening of military ties among close allies of more than a century,” according to the Atlantic Council.

“It tangibly strengthens the closest alliance relationships that the United States shares with allies in both the Indo-Pacific and Europe — the United Kingdom and Australia in particular,” writes Barry Pavel of the Atlantic Council. “A major signal from this alliance initiative, the ‘AUKUS alliance,’ of which China will take note, is that a European ally of the United States is joining an Indo-Pacific ally of the United States in working together to develop undersea capabilities and to patrol the seas of the Pacific.”

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the new pact was “severely damaging regional peace and stability, intensifying an arms race, and damaging international nuclear nonproliferation efforts,” according to Reuters.

NORTH KOREA’S CRUISE MISSILE REVEALS ‘BLIND SPOT’: A nuclear-tipped cruise missile has been called the world’s most destabilizing weapon because in a time of crisis, a nuclear-armed cruise missile is indistinguishable from a conventional weapon — until it lands.

Behnam Ben Taleblu, a nonproliferation expert at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, notes that while North Korea’s recent launch of two ballistic missiles was in violation of United Nations Security Council Resolutions, the real game-changer was its test of a cruise missile that was not covered by U.N. resolution.

“This weekend’s test of what is believed to be a land-attack cruise missile (LACM) by Pyongyang cannot afford to be minimized,” Behnam tells the Washington Examiner. “A functioning LACM capability that according to the North Koreans is a ‘strategic’ weapon means that Pyongyang may be in possession of its first-ever nuclear-capable cruise missile. It is also assumed to be the longest-range cruise missile in the Kim regime’s arsenal to date. This has the potential to be a game-changer.”

“The LACM test should remind policymakers that there is a blind spot in existing U.N. Security Council Resolutions on North Korea, which explicitly focus on ballistic missiles as delivery vehicles for WMD.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

