September 16, 2021

By Steve Holland

(Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday directed his ire at the governors of Florida and Texas, accusing the Republican leaders of going to extra lengths to “undermine the life-saving requirements” he proposed on businesses intended to counter the spread of COVID-19.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Tyler Clifford; Editing by Heather Timmons)

