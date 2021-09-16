https://hannity.com/media-room/biden-seemingly-forgets-australian-prime-ministers-name-calls-him-that-fella-down-under/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=biden-seemingly-forgets-australian-prime-ministers-name-calls-him-that-fella-down-under

President Biden seemingly forgot the name of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison during a joint press conference this week, referring to him as “that fella down under.”

“Thank you Boris,” said the President, referring to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. “I wanna thank, uh, that, uh fella down under… Thank you very much pal!”

EARLIER: “Thank you, Boris. And I want to thank #ThatFellaDownUnder.” Here’s the moment Biden appears to forget Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s name during a press conference to unveil a new security partnership https://t.co/MdLcZ33HDr pic.twitter.com/tzwE1pwTk5 — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) September 16, 2021

Biden pushed his massive $3.5 trillion spending package this week as the proposal stalls in Congress, claiming the bill will “save the planet” and “reduce inflation.”

“Create industries of the future, to win the future, to save the planet. We can do this. This is the United States of America… Never have we failed to meet an objective we set. What’s happening now, is that we’ve set a goal. The goal is achievable,” said Biden.

“I promise you it’s going to create great economic growth, reduce inflation, and put people in a place where people will never have to worry about what we’re worrying about right now,” he added.

Biden on his $3.5 trillion infrastructure/climate bill: It will “create great economic growth, reduce inflation.” pic.twitter.com/Wqo4pnV47j — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 14, 2021

President Biden’s approval rating dropped to new lows this week over a series of self-inflicted crises impacting the country, including the southern border, Afghanistan, inflation, slow job growth, and his handling of the pandemic.

“President Biden’s approval rating dropped to 43 percent amid the fallout of the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, according to an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll released Thursday,” writes NPR.

The new statistic is a six point decrease from a poll conducted in August.

“Thirty-six percent of independents approve of the job Biden is doing, compared to 55 percent who disapprove. Meanwhile, 85 percent of Democrats approve of Biden’s job handling, compared to 13 percent who disapprove,” adds the outlet.

Watch the President’s comments above.

