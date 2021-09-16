https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/09/16/border-crossings-over-200000-for-second-consecutive-month-n1479270

In August, for the first time since Joe Biden took office, border crossings did not go up. The brutally hot weather in the Southwest might have deterred a few illegals from attempting to cross the border, but there were still 208,000 people arrested trying to enter the U.S. illegally.

That number is slightly down from July’s record 212,000 attempted border crossings, but still close to the record number of crossings from 21 years ago.

These are not “normal seasonal patterns,” as Joe Biden claimed the massive increase in attempts at border crossings to be. They are the result of Biden administration policies that have given millions of Central Americans hope that they will be welcomed into the United States if they make the journey.

Title 42 is being used less frequently to immediately deport illegal aliens from the border.

Washington Post:

The Biden administration has continued to rely on a provision of the U.S. public health code known as Title 42 to rapidly “expel” some border crossers without holding them in custody, a practice designed to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Authorities say it has resulted in higher levels of repeat crossing attempts as some migrants try again and again to evade capture. In August, 25 percent of the migrants taken into U.S. custody “had at least one prior encounter in the previous 12 months,” compared with an average rate of 14 percent during previous years, the agency said. The latest CBP data shows the percentage of migrants returned to Mexico under Title 42 has continued to decline, and in August, only 44 percent of those taken into custody were processed under that authority. And the rest? They were released into the U.S., many never to be seen again. It’s just as bad with family units. There were 86,487 family unit members detained in August; just 19 percent were sent back under Title 42. Title 42 does not apply to illegal alien minors, 18,800 of whom were stopped at the border. Biden’s HHS will have to find sponsors for those unaccompanied minors. Will the kids be safe or will they be given to child traffickers or gang members? The government doesn’t know. Ohio Senator Rob Portman, the top-ranking Republican on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, has a few questions for Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. “Once again, CBP operational statistics show that we are seeing the worst unlawful migration crisis in more than twenty years,” Portman said in a statement. “I urge the Biden administration to take action because the migrant crisis is a direct result of its decision to dismantle the previous administration’s policies with no consideration of the historic influx it would incite.” The president still won’t admit his welcoming rhetoric at the start of his presidency that repudiated Donald Trump’s very effective border security measures had nothing to do with the massive influx of illegals. He can continue to insist on that fiction because the vast majority of the media refuses to cover this story as the humanitarian and security situation at the border continues to deteriorate. Biden supporters in the open-borders community are agitating for the president to lift the Title 42 restrictions that allow border patrol to immediately deport at least some illegals who cross the border. Once that happens, it will be hard to ignore the crush of humanity clamoring to get into the United States.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

