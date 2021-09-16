https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/61443cf0bbafd42ff58b6ba6
Photos of the Windy fire near the Tule River Reservation in the Sequoia National Forest as crews from the Sierra Cobras and Roosevelt Hotshots fight to tamper the flames….
Los Angeles County prosecutors have declined charges against rapper T.I. or his wife Tiny in an alleged 2005 sexual assault, saying the statute of limitations had passed….
Sitting on her mother’s lap, 2-year-old Lucía looked at the illustrations in her book while around her several children watched the doctors in white coats and nurses with thermometers in amazement…
South Los Angeles residents whose homes were damaged in a fireworks explosion by the LAPD demanded mental health services and the names of police officers involved….
A Virginia teacher posted a video in which he attacked teaching children rudimentary behavior skills as “white supremacy.”…