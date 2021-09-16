https://www.oann.com/britains-john-lewis-returns-to-first-half-profit/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=britains-john-lewis-returns-to-first-half-profit



Shoppers pass a branch of John Lewis in London, Britain, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Files Shoppers pass a branch of John Lewis in London, Britain, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Files

September 16, 2021

LONDON (Reuters) – British retailer, the John Lewis Partnership, on Thursday reported a return to first half profit after a COVID-pandemic hit loss last year.

The employee-owned group, which runs John Lewis department stores and upmarket supermarket chain Waitrose, said it made a first half profit before exceptional items of 69 million pounds ($95 million), versus a loss of 55 million pounds in the same period last year, helped by 66 million pounds of cost savings and government business rates relief of 58 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7239 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

